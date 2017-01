If anyone knows me they know I’m an Annual pass holder for Universal Studios and I’m beyond excited for this. Jimmy Fallon’s Race Through New York is to open in April at Universal Studios Orlando. Its a 3-D interactive ride where you follow Jimmy and The Roots through all the major landmarks of beautiful New York City and 30 Rock. Watch this making of video and tell me you’re not excited either. if your not… your a liar!

Ricky Bobby

JK I Love You Guys