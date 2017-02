I am in Nashville all week, and we just had the most amazing lunch performance with Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Kip Moore, Lauren Alaina, Easton Corbin, Josh Turner, Lady Antebellum, Billy Currington, Sam Hunt, Chris Stapleton, Vince Gill, Keith Urban and then Keith Urban w/ Chris Stapleton and Vince Gill sang TOGETHER!

I CANNOT wait to see Jon Pardi again on Saturday at Rib Round Up on Saturday, March 4th!

Check it out!