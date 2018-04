I’m having a hard time trying to pick my favorite moment with carrie’s return, Stapleton’s twins, flashback 90’s collaborations… I mean can you even pick one!

Here are my top 3 moments:

The Route 91 Harvest Festival tribute Kane & Laurens “What Ifs” Performance Carrie’s EPIC return with “Cry Pretty” followed by Vocal Event of the Year win for her and Keith Urban’s performance of “The Fighter”

Winners List

