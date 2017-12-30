Best SNL Sketches of 2017

Saturday Night Live can look back at a successful year of hysterical TV moments, thanks to their sketches, short films, and political humor provided by actual headlines from President Trump. Take a look back at 2017 SNL moments.
Here are the Top 5:
1. Papyrus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVhlJNJopOQ
2. Beers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4csRoGP0V8
3. World’s Most Evil Invention https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0NgUhEs1R4
4. The Race https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVPSLzrQmpU
5. Totinos with Kristen Stewart https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4kpVO56OBU