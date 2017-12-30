Best SNL Sketches of 2017
By Moriah Donovan
Dec 30, 2017 @ 3:55 PM

Saturday Night Live can look back at a successful year of hysterical TV moments, thanks to their sketches, short films, and political humor provided by actual headlines from President Trump. Take a look back at 2017 SNL moments.

Here are the Top 5:

1. Papyrus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVhlJNJopOQ

2. Beers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4csRoGP0V8

3. World’s Most Evil Invention https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0NgUhEs1R4

4. The Race https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVPSLzrQmpU

5. Totinos with Kristen Stewart https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4kpVO56OBU

