Beyoncé Reunites with Destiny’s Child at Coachella

Beyoncé’s headlining set at one of the biggest musical festivals, Coachella, on Saturday night featured guests like Jay-Z, Solange Knowles and as rumored, Destiny’s Child. Kelly Rowland and Michelle joined Beyoncé for the first time in years to perform for throngs of screaming fans. The legendary trio performed “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier.” Destiny’s Child last performed together in 2015 to sing “Say Yes” at the Stellar Awards. Beyonce posted a few highlights from her Coachella performance on her Instagram page.

