Billboard Announced It’s RIDICULOUSLY Long List Of Nominees

From Top Artist to Top Gospel song, Billboard covers ALL genres and categories!

The 2018 Billboard Music Award nominees were announced Tuesday (April 17) with Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars in the lead with 15 BBMA noms.

Country nominees include:

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

**Chris Stapleton**

Taylor Swift

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Male Artist:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Female Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MORE