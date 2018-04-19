Billboard Announced It’s RIDICULOUSLY Long List Of Nominees

From Top Artist to Top Gospel song, Billboard covers ALL genres and categories!
The 2018 Billboard Music Award nominees were announced Tuesday (April 17) with Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars in the lead with 15 BBMA noms.
Country nominees include:
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
**Chris Stapleton**
Taylor Swift
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Male Artist:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Female Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group Artist:
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill