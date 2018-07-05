Nearly 200 black female leaders, made up of local elected officials, members of the religious community, academics, activists and political consultants, are calling on Democrats in Congress to defend Rep. Maxine Waters.

The group feels Waters has been unfairly criticized by her own party for urging people to protest President Trump’s Cabinet members in public spaces.

In a letter sent to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, the group is demanding an apology for what they feel is unfair treatment.

The letter states, “Disparaging or failing to support Congresswoman Waters is an affront to her and Black women across the country.”

Should the Democrats stand up for one of their own members? Or was Waters wrong and the leaders are trying to defuse the situation?

The post Black Female Leaders Say Maxine Waters Treated Unfairly appeared first on 850 WFTL.