A Black Friday Shopper Drops Over $10,000 on Other People’s Layaway Items

Us currency $100 both from front and back like real falling on white background

While everyone was climbing over each other to get a deal on Black Friday, this guy did something very unexpected.

Charlie, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey woke up feeling generous so instead of shopping for his son’s Christmas gifts he went to Toys R Us, and paid off the layaway orders for 62 people . . . to the tune of $10,780.

He told the local news that he loves his community, and just wanted to do something to give back.

He also asked everyone at the store to pick three toys to donate to Toys for Tots. And he dropped another $2,000 to pay for all of those gifts too. MORE