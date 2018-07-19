Blueprints Soon Available on Internet to Print 3D Guns
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 7:04 AM

Thousands of 3D printed gun designs will be available on the Internet in less than two weeks.
As soon as August 1st, it will be legal to distribute blueprints for computer-designed 3D gun models.

A recent Justice Department ruling settles a 3-year-old lawsuit filed by 3D gun printing advocate Defense Distributed.
The firm will now re-launch a site that hosts firearm blueprints.
Defense Distributed’s founder built and fired the first 3D printed gun.

