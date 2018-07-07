Boca Raton Police looking for potential kidnappers

According to the Boca Raton Police Department, two men between 30 and 50 years old asked a young girl into their pickup truck Friday afternoon.

The two men approached the 10-year-old girl offering her candy if she went into the truck.

The girl managed to ride away on her bike and had her mom call police when she arrived home safely.

Boca Raton Police say the pickup truck was white and location of the incident was SW 8th Terrace, if you know any information please call Detective Tim Kurdys at (561) 338-1377.

