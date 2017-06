So many people said it would never happen, but it’s happening! Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC star Conor McGregor will fight in a boxing match. They’ll fight 12-round at 154 pounds, with 10-ounce glovesand. There’s no word what they’re being paid, but this could be the richest fight in boxing history.

The match will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug 26th