Jeff Good says he was enjoying the fireworks outside his Boynton Beach home on the fourth of the July holiday nest to a President Trump Make America Great Again flag that was stuck in his front yard.

According to Good, an older man stopped in front of his driveway and started yelling about Trump.

Good claims that the upset motorist then “ordered him to remove the Trump flag.”

Good said “no” and the driver hit him and he tried to hit back but the driver took off dragging him.

Good is not taking the flag down; he says he has the right to express his political opinion, even if others do not agree.

The post Boynton Beach Man Claims He was Assaulted for Flying His “Trump Flag” appeared first on 850 WFTL.