Boynton Beach Woman Accused of Shooting Husband

Police arrested 53-year-old Lisa Barreca after she shot her husband Monday night in their home on Aspen Leaf Drive. According to police reports, Eric, Lisa’s husband, said they got into an argument in the kitchen over homeowners association complaints. Eric said he followed Lisa into the garage during the heated argument and that’s where she pulled out a 380 Ruger from her car. Eric said the gun is Lisa’s but it is registered to him. According to reports, Eric stated that he tried to slap the gun away and that’s when Lisa shot him multiple times including his back and arms. Lisa also had a gunshot wound in her right thigh. It’s not clear as of yet whether her gunshot wound was self-inflicted or the result of a ricochet. She had told police she was in fear of her life and that she had the right to legal counsel and to remain silent. Reports said the gunshot wound was found in Eric’s back, which indicated he was running away from Lisa and not in an attack position. Police found seven spent shell casings from the scene. Officers said Lisa did not try to call 911, it was Eric who called the police. Both husband and wife are hospitalized and injuries are not expected to be life threatening. Authorities are in the process of trying to obtain home surveillance video from the property. Lisa was charged for attempted murder. Police said she showed no emotion and stated that she wanted to get home to her dog.

