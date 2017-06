The CMA’s are coming up in November, can you guess who’s hosting this year’s? I know, you already got it. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will join forces┬áto host the awards show, making it┬átheir 10th straight year. The comedic duo are the second longest run next to Vince Gill who did it for 12 years, from 1992 to 2003.

The show is sure to pack a lot of laughs, performances, and surprise wins!

The 51st Annual CMA Awards will air November 8th on ABC