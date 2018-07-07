Brad Paisley Invites Boston Cops Whose Video Went Viral To Perform At His Show Next Month By Moriah Donovan | Jul 7, 2018 @ 5:55 PM I’m telling ya, if you go viral you’ll pretty much make it! These two Boston cops found when their “Carpool Karaoke” version of “God Bless America” went viral, and got them an invitation to sing at Brad Paisley’s show in August. MORE SHARE RELATED CONTENT Lady A. Prepare For Co-Headlining Tour With ‘Today’ Show Live Performance The ‘Bad Lip Reading’ People Get Fergie For Her Horrendous Rendition Of The National Anthem Brett Eldredge’s #1 Travel Item Will Make You Want To Bring The Same [Video] Palm Beach Summer Beer Fest 2018 Is TWO Week Away Raelynn Shares NEW Song “Camo” Inspired By Military Wife New Movies Out Today: “Ant-Man And The Wasp” Vs. “The First Purge”