Sean Penn held his annual auction to benefit Haiti on Saturday (Jan. 6) and when the opportunity to attend a “Game Of Throne” viewing party with Emilia Clark (Daenerys) came up, Brad started bidding.

The bidding to sit with the “Dragon Queen” started at $20k and Brad quickly jumped to $80… $90… and then $120 after Kit Harrington (John Snow) said he’d sit in for the viewing.

Unfortunately Brad was outbid by an unnamed couple who payed $160K to attend.