As you probably know rumors of Sadie Robertson and Brett Eldredge dating sparked after he cast her in his “The Long Way” video, but Brett is finally clearing the air.

He told “Taste of Country“, quote, “No, we’re not dating, she’s just a good friend. She did an amazing job [in the video] and somehow people thought we were dating for a while.

“It’s like, ‘No, we’re just good, new friends.’…

