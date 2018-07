By now we all know that Brett Eldredge LOVES to travel, but what is the one thing he always brings?

We found out when he did an ‘Instagram Story takeover‘ for “Travel and Leisure”.

That #1 Item… a journal, but not just any, it’s called a ‘Gratitude Journal’.

You start the day by answering a question like, ‘What would make the day great?’

Then at the end of the day, it asks you, ‘What made the day great?’

MORE