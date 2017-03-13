Brett Young – In Case You Didn’t Know LIVE

Brett Young is a proud romantic. The California native says he embraces love songs that explore the highs and lows of a relationship — he leans into the pain if it comes, so he knows what he has when there’s bliss. Growing up, his first memories of music and love came from his parents, who’d walk around the house singing BJ Thomas’ “Hooked on a Feeling.” It was their song since they started dating nearly 40 years ago.

“I like the idea of a relationship where you can need and rely on each other and not feel needy and not feel like that makes you not independent,” Young says, still hearing his father’s voice as he thinks about it. “I think I realized my parents’ relationship was special when I had my first girlfriend and she came from a broken marriage. I watched how much closeness there was between her and her mom and also how much bickering.”