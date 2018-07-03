Brooke Fox wins HQ Trivia!

After months of trying and falling short, Brooke finally conquered her Trivia nemesis HQ Trivia and won!

RELATED CONTENT

Brothers Osborne Surprise Their Mother With A House!

Margo Price & Willie Nelson Team Up On NEW Cannabis Brand, ‘Willie’s Reserve’

What 4th Of July Food Is More Popular… Hot Dog, Hamburger, Or Wings?

Jason Aldean Has A Favorite Chick Flick, And It’s Probably Yours Too

[Listen] Love And Theft “You Didn’t Want Me”

Universal Orlando Resort Tickets Today!