Brother of Parkland Shooter Holds Q&A for Fans on Social Media

The younger brother of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz seems to be acquiring his own following off of his brother’s new found “fame.”

Zachary Cruz took to Instagram recently to hold a live question and answer session with his nearly two thousand curious followers on his new Instagram account ‘ZachTheSkaterKid.’

During the Q & A session first reported on by The Sun-Sentinel, Cruz answered questions about his brother, emotional and behavioral problems that affect them both and how neither of them earned a driver’s license or a high school diploma. Zachary even went into detail about how he wishes he was nicer to his older brother.

One question the teen reportedly refused to answer was “A happy childhood memory?” Zachary reportedly told followers that they had plenty of them but he just was not ready to answer that question just yet.

Zachary was arrested last early last month after he was caught trespassing at Stoneman Douglas where his brother shot and killed 17 people on February 14th. Authorities stated that they gave Cruz several warnings to keep away from the school yet, he kept returning. They also stated that Zachary visits his brother in prison quite often and seems to admire his brother’s new found fame.

