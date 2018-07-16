Broward Child Left in Hot Car for 8 Hours Dies
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 16, 2018 @ 7:04 AM

It will be another hot one today with the heat index over 100…
And a reminder to not leave a child in a hot car.
A 17-month-old Broward County boy left in a car for about eight hours is dead.
One of his parents parked the car and went to work at a Pembroke Pines Hospital leaving the child to bake in the hot car.
The parents’ names have not been released and the investigation remains active.

