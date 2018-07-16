Broward Child Left in Hot Car for 8 Hours Dies

It will be another hot one today with the heat index over 100…

And a reminder to not leave a child in a hot car.

A 17-month-old Broward County boy left in a car for about eight hours is dead.

One of his parents parked the car and went to work at a Pembroke Pines Hospital leaving the child to bake in the hot car.

The parents’ names have not been released and the investigation remains active.

CHILD DIES INSIDE HOT CAR: Over the weekend, police say a 17-month-old child died after his parent left him in a hot car for about EIGHT hours in Broward County. Very very sad. We talked to FHP on the dangerous issue. Details on how to keep kids and pets safe are on @Fox4Now pic.twitter.com/k20KO6BLqI — Jillian Hartmann (@JHartmann_TV) July 16, 2018

