Broward Man Stabbed over Handicap Parking Space
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 20, 2018 @ 11:04 AM

A man is fighting for his life after an argument over a handicapped parking spot turned violent in Broward County.
It happened outside Little Treasures Academy in Pompano Beach.
Deputies say 43-year-old Julio Ramos was upset that a man parked in a handicapped spot, and when the man got out of his car, Ramos allegedly stabbed him.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Ramos is charged with attempted second-degree murder

