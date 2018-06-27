Broward School Safety and Security Gets Some Teeth

There will be a noticeable difference when it comes to security next school year in Broward County.

The school board voted yesterday to hire 80 armed guards to patrol the schools when classes resume in August.

Most of the officers will be stationed at elementary schools.

All hires must have experience in law enforcement or the military, and they will undergo more than a hundred hours of training by the sheriff’s office.

Also, a woman with a personal connection to the Parkland school shooting now has a new responsibility.

The Broward School Board yesterday named April Schentrup as the new director of school safety and security.

She will leave her job as principal of Pembroke Pines Elementary School to take the job.

Schentrup lost her 16-year-old daughter, Carmen, in the deadly shooting.

And two security monitors criticized for their response to the Parkland school shooting will not be coming back to the district.

The Broward School Board voted yesterday not to renew the contracts of Andrew Medina and David Taylor as of July First.

Medina was the first to see Nikolas Cruz on campus the day of the shooting, but he didn’t order a lockdown.

Taylor was accused of hiding in a closet during the shooting.

