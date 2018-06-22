Broward Teacher Busted on Child Porn Charges

Parents and students are shocked to find out that a longtime Broward County teacher is facing child porn charges.

According to CBS 4 News in Miami, deputies began investigating Ronald Sherman in January.

Investigators say they received a tip about Sherman from the social networking website Tumblr.

Deputies say Sherman had sexually explicit images of young children on his account and chatted with another person on Tumblr about his desire to have sex with underage girls.

Sherman taught science at Apollo Middle School in Hollywood beginning in 2006.

He resigned in January, after the investigation began.

Detectives say they’re not aware of Sherman having any inappropriate contact with children, but they’re asking people to come forward if they have more information about the case.

