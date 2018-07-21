BSO arrest’s suspect in fatal armed robbery shooting of Parkland, father

Friday, a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a North Lauderdale gas station which left the father of two Parkland massacre survivors dead.

The Broward County Sheriff’s office released surveillance footage of the fatal incident Thursday, leading to the arrest of Tyrone Fields Jr., a day later.

Fields’ entered Aunt Molly’s Food Store, on State Road 7 around 12: 40 p.m. Tuesday evening, where he robbed and shot 61-year-old, Ayub Ali, according to BSO.

Ali was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect reportedly turned himself over to authorities around 12:30 p.m. Friday after a series of anonymous tips led homicide detectives to an associate of Fields’ who encouraged him to meet with law enforcement.

He faces one count of murder and robbery with fire-arm charge.

