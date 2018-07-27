BSO: Man Stabbed in Pompano Parking Dispute has Died

A man who was stabbed during a dispute over a handicapped parking space last week at a Pompano Beach daycare center has died.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the murder of Oswald Zambrano.

He succumbed to his injuries on July 26 at Broward Health North, according to BSO.

Around 5:30 p.m. July 16, the victim was parked in a handicap space at Little Treasures Academy, 101 S.E. 11th Ave., when Julio Ramos approached him.

Ramos accused Zambrano of illegally parking in the handicap spot.

As the argument escalated, the suspect demanded that the victim get out of his vehicle. Once out of the SUV, Ramos allegedly stabbed him.

Ramos, who previously faced an attempted murder charge, will now face a second-degree murder charge.

