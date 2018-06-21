Bucs QB Jameis Winston Facing Possible Suspension Regarding Alleged Groping Charge
Former FSU quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion Jameis Winston who dodged a rape charge while in college is in trouble again.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without star quarterback Jameis Winston for up to three games this season.

Winston could be suspended by the NFL because of an incident in 2016, when an Arizona Uber driver claims Winston groped her.

The suspension would be for Winston failing to report the incident in a timely manner, not for the alleged groping itself.

While in college at FSU, Winston was accused of rape, charged with shoplifting and suspended from a game for making vulgar remarks.

