Bush 41 Gets “Sully” the Service Dog

George H.W. Bush Gets a New Service Dog Named Sully.

Former President George H.W. Bush is welcoming a new friend with four legs and a wagging tail into his family.

Sully H.W. Bush is a yellow Labrador service dog that has been enlisted to help the 94-year-old former president with his daily tasks.

Sully can reportedly do a two-page long list of commands that include answering the phone and fetching items and can be found on Instagram @sullyhwbush.

Former Republican President Bush 41 is joined by former President Bill Clinton to pose for a photo with Sully, a yellow Labrador retriever who’ll be Bush’s first service dog at his home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

The 94-year-old and his new companion got acquainted Monday at the Bush family compound on the coast of Maine Monday.

Can you guess who the pup was named after? (Answer: Pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III who is known for landing a damaged plane on the Hudson River)

