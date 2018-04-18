Calm Female Pilot Saves Lives on Southwest Flight With Hole From Shredded Engine

A passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight is dead after nearly getting sucked out of a cabin window mid-flight.

The plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia yesterday after one of the jet’s engines exploded about 20 minutes into a flight from New York to Dallas.

Shrapnel from the explosion broke a window on the plane and a female passenger was pulled halfway out.

The calm pilot with “nerves of steel” during the emergency is identified as Captain Tammie Jo Shults. She is a former Navy fighter pilot, and one of the first women to fly a F/A-18 fighter jet.

She was also the pilot of Flight 1380. with 149 people on board Tuesday when an engine exploded at 23-thousand feet.

Shults called air traffic control and said we have a serious emergency.



http://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Southwest-Pilot-Tammie-Jo-Shults-Hole-In-The-Plane.mp3

The explosion broke a window on the plane, killing one passenger and injuring seven others.

Surviving passengers are praising Schultz on social media, thanking her for her guidance in a traumatic situation and calling her a hero. Shults has declined comment.

A hero cowboy, Tim McGinty, helped pull the woman back into the plane after the engine shredded and broke her window next to her seat.

Jennifer Riordan was badly hurt and didn’t survive. The 43-year-old was married, had two young children and lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico where she was a Wells Fargo Bank executive.

Once safely on the ground in Philadelphia, Riordan was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she was pronounced dead.

The explosion that broke a window on the plane, killing one passenger also injured seven others.

The preliminary investigation by the NTSB reveals metal fatigue in the engine caused it to fall apart.

Riordan’s death marks the first death of a passenger because of an aircraft incident in Southwest’s 51-year history

The post Calm Female Pilot Saves Lives on Southwest Flight With Hole From Shredded Engine appeared first on 850 WFTL.