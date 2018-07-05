Can Young Jeffrey shatter a crystal glass with his voice? By Kristen Cioffoletti | Jul 5, 2018 @ 6:04 AM We know him for his Song of the Week, but could this be Young Jeffrey’s new talent? SHARE RELATED CONTENT Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Says He KNEW Who Would Be Eliminated Each Week Jim Carrey To Join The Cast Of The ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Movie The Return Of Roseanne Barr May Be Happening Sooner Than We Thought Kelsea Ballerini Bares ALL, Shares Makeup Free Face Brothers Osborne Surprise Their Mother With A House! Brooke Fox wins HQ Trivia!