Canada Passes Bill Legalizing Recreational Marijuana
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 12:04 AM

Canada’s Senate approved a landmark bill on Tuesday to legalize marijuana.  This makes Canada the first G7 country to legalize pot and the second country to have a legal marijuana market, after Uruguay. Uruguay has been the only country to legalize marijuana nationwide. The Canadian government hasn’t released a specific legalization date yet but stated local governments will need eight to 12 weeks to prepare for retail sales. By September, Canadians will be able to buy cannabis and cannabis oil grown by licensed producers at various retail locations.

Each province in Canada will determine rules for the sale of recreational marijuana.  The new law will allow adults to carry 30 grams of marijuana in public.

The post Canada Passes Bill Legalizing Recreational Marijuana appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Donald Trump Jr. pulls out of George P. Bush fundraiser amid immigration criticism Injured alligator placed in FL Wawa, police still searching for suspects Alert issued for missing 3-week-old baby in FL Watch: FL Sen. Nelson & Rep. Wasserman Schultz denied entry to child migrant detention facility VIDEO: Rapper Shot and Killed in Deerfield Beach Trump to Meet With Republicans Amid Outcry Over Immigrant Children
Comments