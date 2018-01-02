Carrie Underwood Fears New Look After Getting 40-50 Stiches In Her Face

Carrie Underwood is still recovering after a fall at her Nashville home back in November, leaving the singer with a broken wrist and cuts to her face.

Carrie had this to say in a year end note to fans on her website:

Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same. I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.

We wish Carrie the best during her recovery.

MORE