Carrie Underwood Shows Her Face
By Moriah Donovan
|
Apr 15, 2018 @ 8:18 AM

She’s just as beautiful as before.

Carrie Underwpod shares FULL face in new photo.

Carrie will perform live tonight at the 2018 ACM Awards @8p on CBS

MORE

http://people.com/music/carrie-underwood-face-close-up-acm-awards/

RELATED CONTENT

Kevin Hart To Host NEW CBS Show ‘TKO’ ‘Mad About You’ Series Reboot “Close” Jet Li & Gong Li To Join The Cast Of Live-Action ‘Mulan’ Movie  Winning Weekend: Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Kids World Family Fun Fest Taylor Swift’s Country Comeback! Listen To WIN A 4-Pack Of Tickets To The Shrimp & Lobster Festival
Comments