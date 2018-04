Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty release date and album cover have been reveled!

Underwood took to social media to announce the news.

“At this point in my career, I feel stronger and more creative than ever. I think you can hear that in this new album,” she says in a press release. “It’s emotional, it’s soulful, it’s real, and we also have some fun on there too. I hope everyone loves it as much as I have loved making it.”

Cry Pretty is set to drop Sept. 14

