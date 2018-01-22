Cash Cow TEXT Contest By Moriah Donovan | Jan 22, 2018 @ 2:55 PM $30K sounds pretty good to me, just saying! Listen in at 3:20p and again at 5:20p for a chance to WIN $2,018 and a chance at winning $30,000. When you hear the Cash Cow Contest KEYWORD text it to 67760! Related Content ‘Disney’ Now Owns Majority Of ’2... This Family Needs ALL The Prayers They Can Get Brett Eldredge Puts Rumors Of Dating Sadie Roberts... All Aboard! Thomas Rhett To “Become A Pilot” In 20... 2018 College Football Playoff National Championshi... The Final Montgomery Gentry Album To Be Released 2...