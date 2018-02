Sample chili and get your $30. Rib Round Up 2018 tickets TONIGHT at the Clematis by Night “Firefighter Chili Cook-Off”.

Area fire departments, restaurants and sponsors join the City of West Palm Beach Fire Rescue to satisfy your chili fix with five star tastings for only $10 while it lasts. Plus, cast your vote for Palm Beach County’s Champion Chili!

The music starts at 6p with Liddy Clark followed by headliner Adam Doleac.

