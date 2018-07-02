Chances are you are washing your hands wrong

What are we all doing wrong you ask? We simply aren’t washing them long enough. According to the study, you must wash your hands for at least 20 seconds to fully wash yourself of all the germs.

Carmen Rottenberg, Acting Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety at USDA commented “You can’t see, smell or feel bacteria. By simply washing your hands properly, you can protect your family and prevent that bacteria from contaminating your food and key areas in your kitchen.”

The other thing that 97% of us are doing wrong is we fail to dry our hands with a clean towel after each wash.

What else do we do wrong?

Cross contamination is another thing the study revealed we are doing wrong. 48% if the time you are likely contaminating spice containers while prepping your burgers. 11% of the time you are also spreading bacteria to the refrigerator handles, and 5% of time time you are cross contaminating your salad.

Another troubling fact is that only 34% of us grilling burgers this week will actually use a meat thermometer properly, leading to under-cooked food which will make you sick.

As you are enjoying your 4th of July with family and friends, be reminded to use your meat thermometer, watch for cross contamination, and defintley wash your hands!