These two can’t seem to get enough of each other these days! Check out their duet of “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” from last night’s episode of The Voice.

Holiday spirit = activated. 🎄 We can’t get enough of @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani’s festive performance of “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” #VoiceTop10 pic.twitter.com/yyvyn4JDcf — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 5, 2017