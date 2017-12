It’s been five years since we’ve heard new music from country duo Sugarland, and it was worth the wait.

Jennifer Nettles and duo partner Kristian Bush have released ‘Still the Same’ the first single off their upcoming new album. The two will kick off the New Year at Times Square in New York City for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, with a tour together as Sugarland in 2018.

