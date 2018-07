This still makes me sad when I think of how he lost his life.

Paul Walker was an incredible actor, humanitarian, friend, and most importantly, a father.

Paul lost his life November 30, 2013 After he and Roger Rodas left an event for Walker’s charity Reach Out Worldwide for victims of Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda), the car crashed into a concrete lamp post and two trees and caught fire.

“I Am Paul Walker” airs August 11th on the Paramount Network.