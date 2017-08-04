Check Out This Shocking News for Tyler Hubbard & Wife!

Well ugh oh!!! So we never got a blood test with Baby Bridge! He was just very inappropriate in an ultrasound one day ad there was no denying he was a boy! LOL
How about this epic blood test fail!? Tyler Hubbard and his wife thought they were having a little boy due to an early blood test but turns out it is in fact a little GIRL that will be joining their family!
Congratulations!!
Gods got jokes……After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we're actually having a little girl. Woe… so many emotions but really really excited about this next chapter even if God does like throwing us a curve ball every now and then. Just keeping us on our toes. #daddysgirl