Chelsea’s Homemade Christmas Card

Ok so this year has been a little crazy for us and then all of the sudden….BAM it’s Christmas and we have no time to have professional Christmas Cards done. Have no fear my iPhone is here lol Yep I grabbed the boys and some festive Christmas decor from our house and sat those kiddos down on a blanket in the backyard. Voila our Christmas card….maybe next year we’ll plan better and Bo and I can actually be in it! Now if I can just find some time to address the envelopes and mail them! Rats!