Chief: LAPD Officer Fired Bullet that Killed Trader Joe’s Employee During Weekend Standoff

The Los Angeles Police Department Chief announced Tuesday that one of its own officers fired the deadly bullet that struck and killed a Trader Joe’s employee during a gun battle with an attempted murder suspect over the weekend.

“On behalf of myself and the rest of the Department, I want to express my deepest condolences and sympathy to her family and everyone that knew her,” Chief Michel Moore said. “I know that it’s every officer’s worst nightmare to hurt an innocent bystander during a violent engagement. I spoke with the officers this morning — they’re devastated. They were devastated in the immediate aftermath of this event.”

Chief Moore said that the officer who fired the shot that killed Trader Joe’s store manager, Melyda Corado, was chasing attempted murder and kidnapping suspect Gene Atkins.

The suspect had allegedly shot his grandmother hours earlier and had repeatedly fired his gun at officers chasing him through Hollywood and Silver Lake.

Atkins crashed his car into a telephone pole next to the market, jumped out and fired at police as he ran into the store, Moore said.

The two officers in closest pursuit got out of their car and returned fire.

One of those bullets struck Corado, Moore said.

