Childhood Herpes Virus Linked To Alzheimer’s Disease

Scientists say childhood viruses that remain dormant in the human body may be linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

The study published in the journal “Neuron” found that two common strains of the herpes virus were more abundant in the brains of those who ended up dying from Alzheimer’s.

A common virus may play a role in #Alzheimers disease, according to a new study.https://t.co/MoLKKU1sdw — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) June 21, 2018

The herpes viruses affect almost 90-percent of all children. Officials say despite the pattern, the finding doesn’t mean these viruses cause Alzheimer’s.

The team led by researchers at New York’s Mount Sinai Health System found that certain viruses — including two extremely common herpes viruses — affect the behavior of genes involved in Alzheimer’s.

The idea that infections earlier in life might somehow set the stage for Alzheimer’s decades later has simmered at the edge of mainstream medicine for years.

It’s been overshadowed by the prevailing theory that Alzheimer’s stems from sticky plaques that clog the brain.

The Alzheimer’s Association says nearly six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.

There’s still no cure for this disease that changes people’s personalities and impairs memory, however there are drugs available to help with the symptoms.

