Children Rescued From Overturned Canoe
By Andrew
|
Feb 3, 2018 @ 3:04 PM

Palm Beach County Fire rescue workers rescued several children from a lake at Okeeheelee Park after the canoe carrying the children overturned.

The incident occurred sometime Saturday afternoon. Not much is known about the incident at this time including what caused the canoe to overturn or how many children were rescued.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

