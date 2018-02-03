Children Rescued From Overturned Canoe

Palm Beach County Fire rescue workers rescued several children from a lake at Okeeheelee Park after the canoe carrying the children overturned.

#HappeningNow at Okeeheelee Park, reports of children falling out of an overturned canoe on the lake, @PBCFR on location, Okeeheelee Cmd — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) February 3, 2018

Okeeheelee Cmd *update* everyone out of the water and safely back on shore being evaluated by paramedics — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) February 3, 2018

The incident occurred sometime Saturday afternoon. Not much is known about the incident at this time including what caused the canoe to overturn or how many children were rescued.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

