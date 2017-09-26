Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce End of Fixer Upper

In this March 29, 2016 photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper," on HGTV. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

We know them…we love them….we have binge watched every season in one weekend. Ok well maybe that was just me. The married couple Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced that their hit HGTV show “Fixer Upper” will come to an end after this season.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that Season 5 of ‘Fixer Upper’ will be our last,” the couple wrote on their blog.

“Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger,” they wrote, adding the end of the show has nothing to do with any rumors in the tabloids about their personal lives.

Honestly, of course this amazing couple will be missed but maybe they have made a very smart choice here before the reality couple TV curse strikes! Just saying! Best wishes Chip & Joanna! The final Season 5 is set to premiere in November.