Chris Stapleton On Writing A Song In 10 minutes: “I Was Waiting On My Wife”

Most men can relate to this funny story about Chris Stapleton writing a song in ten minutes.

Chris was asked if it’s true he once wrote a song in 10 minutes during an interview on Sunday’s (Dec. 3) version of the “Today”, which he confirmed, and the story of how that went down is pretty funny.

Chris said, quote, “I was like, ‘Hey, we’re going to be late.’ [And] she was like ‘Well, go out there and write a song or something,’ so I went out there and wrote a song in about 10 minutes and then we left.”

