The Christmas Gift That Made Luke Bryan Cry

Now this gift would bring any grown man to tears.

The gift was a pick-up truck from his wife, Caroline, and dad, Timothy, but it wasn’t any ol’ truck, it was his older brother’s pick-up truck.

Luke’s brother, Chris, had been killed in a car accident in ’96 when Luke was just 19 years-old. The two tracked it down in Louisiana and surprised him with it one Christmas Eve.

Luke Bryan recalls the best Christmas present he ever received, in a video he posted to his Instagram titled “Luke Bryan: Best Christmas Present.”

