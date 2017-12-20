Christmas Song Gone Wrong On ‘The Tonight Show’ With Jimmy Fallon & Rebel Wilson

I’m kinda diggin’ the new version of “Jingle Bells.”

Reble Wilson stopped by The Tonight Show Tuesday (Dec. 19) to promote her new movie Pitch Perfect 3 and ended up singing Christmas Song with Jimmy Fallon, only they had been transcribed by Google Translate.

Reble sang “Deck the Halls”, translated to “The Homes Are Covered,” while Fallon got help form his audience with “Jingle Bells”, translated to “Bells Make Sounds,” the two then brought it home with a powerful duet of “Winter Wonderland” translated to “I Ran Through the Land of Cold Unknown.”

Check it out!

Pitch Perfect 3 opens this Friday (Dec. 22).

